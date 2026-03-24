Minnesota officials sue the Trump administration for evidence related to three shootings by federal officers
Minnesota officials sue the Trump administration for evidence related to three shootings by federal officers.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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WRN Deep Dive: Celebrating Wisconsin’s Ag Industry on National Agriculture Day
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 9:20 PM
Tuesday, March 24th, is National Ag Day, observed annually to recognize the role farmers and agribusinesses play in providing food, fuel and fiber across the country. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Trial of Racine County man charged with election fraud, identity theft begins (RACINE) The trial of a man accused of election fraud and identity theft began in Racine County Court Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice charged Harry Wait in […]
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McClelland, Zella S. Age 71 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2026 at 4:54 PM
Zella S. McClelland, age 71, of Friendship, formerly of Baraboo, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship. Per Zella’s wishes, no services will be held. Zella was born on April 7, 1954, in […]
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Bakovka, Lula M. Age 98 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2026 at 4:44 PM
Lula M. Bakovka, age 98, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church in Big Flats, […]
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Dombroski, Rachel S. Age 76 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2026 at 4:43 PM
Rachel S. (Marusin) Dombroski, age 76, Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a […]
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Thoughts from UW-Madison sleep expert during Sleep Awareness Month
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 2:25 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with the assistant director of the Institute of Sleep and Consciousness at UW-Madison, Stephanie Jones, about such topics as what a good night’s sleep is comprised of, […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Agriculture in the Spotlight on National Ag Day
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
National Agriculture Day is shining a spotlight on Wisconsin’s farmers and food producers, with state officials highlighting both the industry’s economic impact and the challenges it faces. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
One arrested for serious bus crash near Green Bay (GREEN BAY) A bus driver is in custody in connection with a charter bus crash Sunday which sent more than 30 people to the hospital. Brown County Jail records list 37-year-old Ghebry Figeuroa as […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM
The Bucks 33-point loss to the LA Clippers last night clinched the teams first losing season in a decade. – The Brewers beat the Reds 9-1 in an exhibition at AM Fam Field with opening day just two days away – […]
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