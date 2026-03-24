In land of tall corn, is it a tall order to ask Cyclones and Hawkeyes fans to unite for Sweet 16?

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes are in the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in men’s basketball. The rivalry between the schools is strong so it is doubtful the fan bases will fully support each other. All…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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