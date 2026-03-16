Minnesota bill says warrants that let police sweep up data near a crime scene should be illegal
As the U.S. Supreme Court decides a case on the constitutionality of reverse location warrants, Minnesota lawmakers are looking to enact a ban. A group of bipartisan Minnesota lawmakers says they should be illegal except in emergency scenarios. They argue…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping 79-year-old Franklin woman at gunpoint (MILWAUKEE) A suspected dating app predator is convicted of kidnapping over the weekend. A Milwaukee County jury took about an hour on Saturday to find 55-year-old Timothy […]
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WRN Daily: UW-Health behavioral health expert offers tips on beating the “Doomscroll”...
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 16, 2026 at 12:15 PM
If you’re feeling down and anxious about the state of the world and the constant negative news on social media, do something about it. That’s the advice from UW-Health Behavioral Health specialist Shawn Skogen. “It is the small […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bill to prohibit data center project non-disclosure agreements ready for Senate vote (MADISON) A bill that could be voted on in the state Senate would prohibit non-disclosure agreements between data center developers and local governments in […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 16, 2026 at 8:31 AM
The NCAA Tournament Field was announced on Sunday for both the men and women. The Badgers are the 5-seed in the West Region and will open Thursday afternoon against High Point. — In the women’s tournament, the Green Bay […]
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Rose, Case Donald Age 10 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2026 at 2:02 PM
Case Donald Rose, age 10, of Friendship, WI passed away on March 9, 2026. Case was born on March 2, 2016, in Grafton, WI, to his loving parents, Trina L. Hennig and Lawrence S. D. Rose. In his early years, Case attended pre-kindergarten in West […]
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Huber, Laura Bea Age 78 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2026 at 2:00 PM
It is with sadness that we share the passing of Laura Bea Huber, who died on March 3, 2026, at the age of 78 following complications from surgery. Laura was born on October 13, 1947, to Doug and Donna Wilsman. From the very beginning of her life, […]
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WRN Daily: Watch out for potential flooding this month, says NWS
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 13, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Stronger than usual flooding is possible this month in Wisconsin. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh in Green Bay says an incoming weather system affecting most of the state is adding more snow and rain to calculations. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Officer fatally shoots wanted suspect while clinging to truck (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee police officer clung to a wanted suspect’s vehicle for several blocks before shooting and killing the man Thursday morning. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman calls […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM
The Badgers held off a late comeback attempt by Washington, beating the Huskies 85-82 in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin faces Illinois at 1:30 on BTN today – The Bucks dropped their 3rd straight, 112-105 at Miami – The Girls […]
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