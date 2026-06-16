WRN Daily: Rest of Beagles at Ridglan Farms Rescued
A Dane County dog research facility at the center of long-running controversy is giving up the rest of its animals and shutting down operations. Ridglan Farms has agreed to transfer hundreds of remaining beagles to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue, according to the group’s CEO, Lauree Simmons. The rescue organization says 325 dogs will be […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ridglan Farms to transfer remaining dogs to rescue, cease operations (BLUE MOUNDS) The remaining beagles at a controversial dog research facility in Dane County are being rescued, as the operation prepares to shut down for good. Florida-based Big […]
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WRN Daily: Rest of Beagles at Ridglan Farms Rescued
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A Dane County dog research facility at the center of long-running controversy is giving up the rest of its animals and shutting down operations. Ridglan Farms has agreed to transfer hundreds of remaining beagles to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 16, 2026 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers open a 3-game series against Cleveland at AM Fam Field tonight and 21-year-old prospect Cooper Pratt is expected to make his Major League debut – The WIAA State Baseball Tournament is underway in the Fox Cities – The Packers […]
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Palamaruk, James “Bummer” Age 71 of Rural Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2026 at 7:24 PM
James “Bummer” K. Palamaruk, 71 of rural Kendall peacefully passed away in his home with his family on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 10 AM at the Glendale Cemetery, […]
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Join Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation for 16th Annual Golf Outing
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2026 at 7:20 PM
Golfers are always looking for a great excuse to dust off their clubs and Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is offering the perfect one. The foundation invites golfers of all skill levels to take part in its 2026 Golf Outing on Thursday, August […]
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Bader, Benjamin I. Age 58 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2026 at 7:19 PM
Benjamin I. Bader, known to many as Ben, age 58, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on June 9, 2026, in Watersmeet, MI. He was the son of Floyd and Alice Bader and he was born on October 29, 1967, in Rockford, Illinois, and lived a life marked by love, […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 15, 2026 at 5:05 PM
Ridglan Farms to release the remainder of its beagles by August (BLUE MOUNDS) Ridglan Farms is releasing the rest of its beagles. The research facility in the Dane County Village of Blue Mounds will be selling another 325 beagles to Big Dog Ranch […]
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Winchester, Danielle M. Age 49 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2026 at 4:22 PM
Danielle M. Winchester, age 49, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Danielle was born on June 20, 1976, in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Clifford and Terri (Lambert) […]
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Zeigler, Harry T. Age 84 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2026 at 4:14 PM
Harry T. Zeigler, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 1-4pm at his home, 1744 County Road F, […]
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