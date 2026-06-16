WRN Daily: Rest of Beagles at Ridglan Farms Rescued

A Dane County dog research facility at the center of long-running controversy is giving up the rest of its animals and shutting down operations. Ridglan Farms has agreed to transfer hundreds of remaining beagles to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue, according to the group’s CEO, Lauree Simmons. The rescue organization says 325 dogs will be […] Source: WRN.com







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