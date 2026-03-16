WRN Daily: UW-Health behavioral health expert offers tips on beating the “Doomscroll” on social media

If you’re feeling down and anxious about the state of the world and the constant negative news on social media, do something about it. That’s the advice from UW-Health Behavioral Health specialist Shawn Skogen. “It is the small steps. I think we get stuck in, ‘Well, I want this to be better now’ or ‘what’s […] Source: WRN.com







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