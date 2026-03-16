Storms cancel more US flights as TSA remains under pressure from partial government shutdown

Storms sweeping across the eastern half of the country are disrupting air travel across the United States. FlightAware reported more than 3,500 flights canceled Monday and about 6,300 others delayed. The storms already dumped heavy snow across parts of the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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