Michigan tribal boarding school report sought apology. Instead, it was shelved
Michigan lawmakers are seeking answers after the state shelved a $1.1 million report on Native American boarding schools. Bridge Michigan reports a House subcommittee set a hearing for Feb. 27 to try and determine why the study was scrapped. A…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 17, 2026 at 8:12 PM
The 24th ranked basketball Badgers shoot for their 3rd straight Big Ten win, facing Ohio State in Columbus – Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is getting ready for the World Baseball Classic – The U.S. men’s hockey team is […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM
GOP legislative leaders propose using state surplus for rebate checks and property tax relief (MADISON) Republican leaders in the state legislature propose using some of the state’s projected $2.5 billion surplus for rebate checks and property […]
-
WRN Daily: Evers to deliver his final State of the State Address
by bhague@wrn.com on February 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Tony Evers is set the deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday night. Wisconsin’s two-term Democratic governor, who’s not seeking reelection in November, will deliver his 8th and final State of the State Address to a joint […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Make sure you’re prepared for local elections Tuesday (UNDATED) Make sure you’re prepared if you’re planning to vote in local elections Tuesday. Wisconsin requires a photo ID to be able to vote at the polls. That could be a […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 17, 2026 at 11:56 AM
It’ll be the U.S. and Canada for Olympic Gold once again after both teams earned semifinal wins on Monday. — The Basketball Badgers are in Columbus to face Ohio State in Big Ten action tonight. Yesterday, Bucky cracked […]
-
Mauston/Necedah Co-Op Send Pair of Wrestlers to State Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2026 at 6:05 PM
The Mauston/Necedah wrestling co-op will send a pair of seniors to the WIAA D2 State Individual wrestling Tournament. Mauston’s Espen Pitts qualified by finishing 2nd at 144lbs. Pitts lost his finals match to GET/MM’s Brody […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2026 at 6:04 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 79 Brookwood 39 Cashton 67 New Lisbon 57 Hillsboro 61 Necedah 46 Bangor 90 Wonewoc-Center 69 Wisconsin Dells 65 Prairie Du Chein 47 North Crawford 106 Weston 54 La Crosse Central 67 Tomah 64 Mauston 64 Sparta 59 OT (Jase Navis […]
-
Rathermel, Irene Marie Age 93 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2026 at 5:08 PM
Irene Marie Rathermel, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Irene was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on 10/23/2 to Rosie and Alex Bakovka. Irene was […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 16, 2026 at 12:09 PM
No medals for the U.S. on Sunday, but both the men’s and women’s hockey teams are headed in the right direction. – Another tough loss for the Green Bay men’s basketball team brought another postgame tirade from Green Bay […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.