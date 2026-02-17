WRN Daily: Evers to deliver his final State of the State Address

Tony Evers is set the deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday night. Wisconsin’s two-term Democratic governor, who’s not seeking reelection in November, will deliver his 8th and final State of the State Address to a joint session of the legislature in the Assembly chambers at 7 o’clock tonight. The governor’s speech will […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.