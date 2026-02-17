Minnesota’s Legislature braces for a federal immigration fight as the enforcement surge winds down

Democrats’ top priority as the 2026 session of the Minnesota Legislature gets underway is reining in the power of federal law enforcement to conduct immigration crackdowns. For Republican lawmakers, who have largely supported the Trump administration’s methods in the state,…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.