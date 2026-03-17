Lymphatic drainage massages, or gentle massages that stimulate lymph movement throughout the body, get a lot of social media buzz. But you probably don’t need one unless you’re experiencing a lymphatic system issue such as swelling.
What is lymphatic drainage massage, and do you need it?
Source: Politifacts.com
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Focusing On the Irish in Wisconsin on St. Patrick’s Day
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 11:07 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with Marquette University Associate Professor of Modern Irish and British Empire History Timothy McMahon about the migration of the Irish to Wisconsin, how the Irish have […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Residents complain of odor from Jefferson County chicken carcass composting site (PALMYRA) A different kind of problem from avian flu. Residents in the Jefferson County Village of Palmyra say the smell of decomposing fowl is leaving a foul smell […]
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Brunner, William John “Old Wild Bill” Age 94 of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 2:28 PM
William John Brunner legendarily known as Old Wild Bill, age 94, of Warrens, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026, after a brief stay at Crestview Nursing & Rehabilitation in New Lisbon, WI.He was born Tuesday, October […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Focusing on the Irish in Wisconsin for St. Patrick’s Day (UNDATED) As Wisconsinites mark St. Patrick’s Day, historians are highlighting the deep roots of Irish immigrants in the state. Marquette University professor Timothy McMahon says […]
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WRN Daily: Focusing on the Irish in Wisconsin on St. Patrick’s Day
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations unfold across Wisconsin, historians say the story of the Irish in the state is one of persistence, adaptation and long‑lasting influence — even though Wisconsin wasn’t the first destination […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 17, 2026 at 11:42 AM
The NCAA Tournament tips off with a pair of first-four matchups tonight in Dayton, Ohio. – The Badgers are just two days away from their NCAA opener against High Point in Portland on Thursday – The Brewers regular season opener is just […]
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WRN Daily: UW-Health behavioral health expert offers tips on beating the “Doomscroll”...
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 16, 2026 at 12:15 PM
If you’re feeling down and anxious about the state of the world and the constant negative news on social media, do something about it. That’s the advice from UW-Health Behavioral Health specialist Shawn Skogen. “It is the small […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bill to prohibit data center project non-disclosure agreements ready for Senate vote (MADISON) A bill that could be voted on in the state Senate would prohibit non-disclosure agreements between data center developers and local governments in […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 16, 2026 at 8:31 AM
The NCAA Tournament Field was announced on Sunday for both the men and women. The Badgers are the 5-seed in the West Region and will open Thursday afternoon against High Point. — In the women’s tournament, the Green Bay […]
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