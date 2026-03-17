Focusing On the Irish in Wisconsin on St. Patrick’s Day

Wisconsin Radio Network morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with Marquette University Associate Professor of Modern Irish and British Empire History Timothy McMahon about the migration of the Irish to Wisconsin, how the Irish have influenced and contributed to the culture of the Badger State, the challenges Irish immigrants met up with on their […] Source: WRN.com







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