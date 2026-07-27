What to do in Madison this week: July 27-30, 2026
Picks this week include ‘Through the Keyhole and the Storm,’ an immersive creation by Liz Sexe Dance; a tour stop by West Texas Exiles at the Bur Oak.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WRN Deep Dive: AirVenture is over, but EAA remains committed to the future of aviation...
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 27, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Experimental Aircraft Association spokesman Dick Knapinski about the recently ended AirVenture and what the airshow and the organization represent for the future of air travel and aviation.
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 27, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Jacob Misirowski works his magic again for the Brewers, and Madison’s Jerry Kelly wins big across the pond.
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Mayor vows to have police body cams in next budget (MADISON) Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says police body cameras will be included in her next executive budget. The mayor says the Madison Police Department has requested funding for the cameras […]
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WRN Daily: WisPolitics & WisconsinEye team for governor candidate interviews
by bhague@wrn.com on July 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
You can watch one-on-one interviews with Wisconsin candidates for governor. WisPolitics of State Affairs has partnered with WisconsinEye on video interviews with candidates. WisPolitics Editor JR Ross sat down with all five Democrats: Joel Brennan, […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 24, 2026 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers get back to work after taking Thursday off, some legends of Brewers Baseball reconvene at American Family Field, Giannis talks about a Milwaukee return, and LeBron James makes his (surprising) decision.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Trump DOJ sues over city’s law enforcement mask prohibition (MILWAUKEE) The Trump administration sues Milwaukee over the city’s ordinance prohibiting law enforcement wearing masks on duty. The U.S. Department of Justice argues the […]
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New Online Tool for Survivor Protection
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:28 PM
A new online tool can simplify getting a restraining order in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Court System has launched a pilot program for a new mobile-friendly portal that guides users through filing domestic abuse temporary restraining order petitions. […]
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DHS Reports Increase in Lone Star Ticks
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:27 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns of an increase in invasive ticks that cause serious illnesses. D H S reports an increase in Lone Star ticks this year. The agency has a service where residents can send in ticks to get them […]
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Evers Argues for DACA Renewals
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:25 PM
Evers urges action on delays affecting DACA recipients (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers is urging action on delays affecting DACA recipients. The Democratic governor has sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Wisconsin’s congressional […]
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