Judge strikes down Minnesota law banning religious tests for college credit program

A federal judge has ruled that religious colleges in Minnesota that require students to sign a statement of faith cannot be excluded from a program allowing high school students to take college courses for credit. Friday’s decision overturns a state…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.