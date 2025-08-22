Brewers pay tribute to longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker in star-studded pregame ceremony
Bob Uecker’s Hall of Fame broadcasting career began only after the Milwaukee Brewers initially hired him as a scout. Former Brewers owner and MLB Commissioner Bud Selig relayed that story Sunday during a pregame ceremony celebrating the life of the…
2025 HS Football Previews – Royall Panthers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2025 at 6:16 PM
Royall Panthers 2024 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Josh Board (2nd Year 5-5 Record) Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 5-4 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: RB/LB Jett Bender RB/LB Jason Johnson QB/DB Braxton […]
Juneau Count Arrest Report 8-22
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2025 at 2:04 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Crews from FEMA assessing flood damage in southeast Wisconsin (MILWAUKEE) FEMA crews are on the ground assessing flood damage in southeast Wisconsin. Teams from the federal agency are making preliminary assessments on the damage in Milwaukee, […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 22, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Packers put the wraps on Training Camp with a joint practice against Seattle. The two teams wrap up the preseason on Saturday. — A good day for the tight ends during the final workout on Friday.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 22, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers became the first Major League team to 80-wins this season, knocking off the Cubs 4-1 at Wrigley Field – The Packers wrapped up training camp with a joint practice with Seattle. The Packers and Seahawks wrap up the preseason […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Walworth County court commissioner says he was pushed out of office for questioning immigration arrests (ELKHORN) A Walworth County court commissioner says he was forced out of his position for challenging an immigration arrest in his courtroom. The […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 21, 2025 at 9:02 PM
Plenty of fights as the Packers and Seahawks held a joint practice in Green Bay today. The two teams close out the preseason on Saturday at Lambeau. — The Brewers are on their way to ending a 3-game losing streak against the […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-21-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2025 at 2:06 PM
Incidental Take Notice For Sauk County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 7:57 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard and terrestrial, which may result from the Winnebago Heights Development in Sauk County. Incidental take refers to the […]
