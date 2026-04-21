Human Rights Campaign targets battleground districts during broader reckoning over LGBTQ+ rights
The Human Rights Campaign is launching a $15 million investment targeting Republicans in battleground districts ahead of the fall’s midterm elections. The Washington-based organization says it’s the largest midterm investment in its history. The campaign comes after years of losses…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Juneau County Arrest Report 4-21-26
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 7:55 PM
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Brookwood Rallies Past Royall in SBC Baseball Thriller
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM
The Brookwood Falcons baseball team used a 2 run 6th inning to rally past Royall 3-2 Monday night. Royall grabbed the lead in the top of the 3rd on an RBI single by Trey Wildes only to see Brookwood tie the game in the bottom half at […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 4-20
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 5:28 PM
Baseball Brookwood 3 Royall 2 Bangor 14 Wonewoc-Center 1 Amherst 6 Nekoosa 5 Westfield 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1 Sauk Prairie 10 Adams-Friendship 5 Markesan 8 Ripon 4 Wisconsin Dells 9 River Valley 5 Oshkosh Lourdes 20 Berlin 5 Tomah 4 Sparta […]
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Free Health Screenings and breakfast to be held in Hillsboro.
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is offering free health screenings as part of their commitment to community health. The screenings will take place at Hillsboro Hospital Conference Room on April 29 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Appointments […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Excavator brought to north side home to execute search warrant (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police are using excavators to execute a search warrant. The excavation site is the former home of Michael Lock, sentenced to life in prison without parole […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Animal rights activists were at the Capitol on Monday (MADISON) Dozens of people were outside the office of Governor Tony Evers, calling for freeing beagles from Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds. This followed similar protests at Ridglan and the Capitol […]
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WRN Daily: DMV warns of latest phishing targeting motorists
by bhague@wrn.com on April 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new wave of phishing scams targets Wisconsin drivers The Wisconsin DMV warns the lates scams feature fraudulent texts and emails that threaten driver’s license suspension to steal personal information. Some scams duplicate the look of […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 21, 2026 at 11:15 AM
The Brewers resume their schedule after an off day yesterday, facing the Tigers in Detroit tonight – The Packers are getting ready for the NFL Draft which starts on Thursday. It’ll be Friday for the Packers, with their first […]
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Kimpton, Duane J. “Dewey” Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2026 at 2:22 PM
Duane J. “Dewey” Kimpton, age 79, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on April 14, 2026, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Dewey was the son of James and Nina (Bailey) Kimpton and was born on March 4, 1947, in Sparta, Wisconsin, to […]
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