WRN Daily: DMV warns of latest phishing targeting motorists

A new wave of phishing scams targets Wisconsin drivers The Wisconsin DMV warns the lates scams feature fraudulent texts and emails that threaten driver’s license suspension to steal personal information. Some scams duplicate the look of official WisDOT content. A news release says the latest phishing scam, often from out of state or out […] Source: WRN.com







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