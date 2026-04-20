Animal welfare protesters converge on Wisconsin governor's office seeking release of beagles

Animal welfare activists converged outside of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Capitol office on Monday, chanting “Free the dogs!” and demanding that the governor and attorney general do what they can to shut down a beagle breeding and research facility where…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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