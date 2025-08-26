Doctors found a flesh-eating worm in a Maryland resident. Is now the time to panic? No. The screwworms (awful name) hitched a ride here from El Salvador, but overall risk to public health is low.
What to know about screwworms and why you should not panic
Source: Politifacts.com
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-26-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former Milwaukee Police Department employee charged with election fraud (MILWAUKEE) A former Milwaukee Police Department employee is charged with felony election fraud. Prosecutors accuse Marcey Patterson of voting in several elections in […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Packers need to reduce their roster to the NFL’s mandated limit of 53 by 3pm this afternoon.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers grabbed their series opener against Arizona, winning 7-5 on Monday – The Packers have to trim their roster to the mandated league limit of 53 players by 3pm today – The Badgers season opener is just two days away, facing […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 26, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Police plan to remove downtown homeless in Madison (MADISON) Police intend to remove homeless people in downtown Madison this week. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the number of calls for service around State Street doubled in August, […]
Royall School Board 8-25 Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 7:52 PM
City of Mauston Meetings 8-26
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 7:51 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 25, 2025 at 7:16 PM
The football Badgers kick off their season this Thursday night in Madison – The Packers continue to work on their roster, which has to be cut to 53 players by Tuesday. Has Taylor Elgersma done enough to win a spot on the practice […]
Local Prep Football Scores from Thursday & Friday
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 5:20 PM
Thursday Portage 63 Wisconsin Dells 27 Melrose-Mindoro 21 Bangor 20 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33 Cashton 21 North Crawford 42 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6 (8-Man Football) Friday St. Croix Central 36 Mauston 6 Clear Lake 28 Royall 8 Waupun 50 Pardeeville 26 […]
