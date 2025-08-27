Democrat Catelin Drey's victory in Iowa special election breaks GOP supermajority

Democrat Catelin Drey has won a special election for an Iowa state Senate seat in a district that previously leaned Republican. The victory adds to the Democratic Party’s hopes of flipping more seats during the 2026 midterms. According to unofficial…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







