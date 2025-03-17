Detroit shoots to boost its bid for PWHL expansion team, drawing record crowd for pro women's hockey

Young women held up signs with messages for the Professional Women’s Hockey League, calling on it to expand to Detroit. The six-team PWHL may expand next season and is touring cities potentially on the list to get in the game.…

