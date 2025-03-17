ICE violated rights of a US citizen and 21 others during arrests, Chicago activists allege
Chicago activists and attorneys say federal immigration agents violated the rights of 22 people, including a U.S. citizen, in immigration enforcement arrests during the first weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term. The arrests allegedly violate a 2022 agreement between…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
9/11 mobile exhibit coming to southeast Wisconsin (SOUTH MILWAUKEE) An exhibit detailing the attacks on September 11, 2001 comes to southeast Wisconsin. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit features […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 17, 2025 at 10:53 AM
The field is set for the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Wisconsin earned a 3-seed and will open against Montana in Denver on Thursday. Marquette is a 7-seed and will face New Mexico on Friday in Cleveland. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Documents reveal questionable spending by UW Madison DEI chancellor (MADISON) New revelations regarding DEI initiatives at UW Madison. The university removed Levar Charleston, the chancellor overseeing diversity equity and inclusion initiatives, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM
More cuts, layoffs coming to St. Norbert College (DE PERE) A Wisconsin college is looking at possible layoffs. St. Norbert College in De Pere will be cutting 15 majors and minors and laying off faculty in order to stave off budget deficits. The […]
Royall Survives Post Season Game vs North Crawford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2025 at 5:49 PM
The Royall Panthers survived 1st half foul trouble to prevail over North Crawford 51-48 in a WIAA Sectional semi-final game Thursday night. Already playing without Trey Wildes due to an injury Royall found themselves down 3 starters as Landon […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Assembly passes bill requiring MPS School Resource Officers (MADISON) Action at the Capitol on school resource officers in Milwaukee. The state Assembly on Thursday passed legislation requiring Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee have […]
Yaunkee, Delvin F. Age 91 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2025 at 4:47 PM
Delvin F. Yaunkee, 91, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Adams VFW […]
Mullens, Patricia E. Age 77 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2025 at 4:47 PM
Patricia E. Mullens, 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, with Chaplain David Borton […]
2024-2025 SCC GBB All Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2025 at 7:53 PM
1st TeamKylie Heller Mauston 12Haddie Showen Westfield 12Holly Goodwin Westfield 12Natalie Backhaus Wisconsin Dells 11Ashiya Hopkins Wisconsin Dells 11 SECOND TEAMPiper Moyer Adams-Friendship 9Bre Heller Mauston 11Catie Lavold Mauston 11Halle […]
