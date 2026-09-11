All about the Willy Street Fair
Just before the autumnal equinox, the Willy Street Fair returns Sept. 19-20 for one last blast of the east side’s busy summer festival season.
Source: Isthmus.com
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Sky Moore will be trying to put a spark into the Green Bay Packers return game — Xavier McKinney’s thoughts on Vikings safety Harrison Smith’s return — Jordan Love on where he’s improved the most.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 10, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Verona middle school teacher charged for alleged affair with student seven years ago (VERONA) A middle school teacher near Madison is charged with a felony for an alleged affair with a student 7 years ago. Authorities say the allegations against 34 […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 10, 2026 at 6:35 PM
The Packers continue to get ready for Sunday’s season opener at Minnesota — Running back Josh Jacobs made a court appearance this afternoon in Brown County — The NFL season continues with the Rams and 49ers […]
-
WRN Daily: “Free grants” for college students are probably scams, says BBB
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 10, 2026 at 12:10 PM
There’s rarely such a thing as free money, especially when it comes to college students. Wisconsin Better Business Bureau spokesperson Lisa Schiller says scammers have been posing as agencies offering cash to freshmen. “You want to be […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
“Free grants” for college students are probably scams, says BBB (UNDATED) There’s rarely such a thing as free money, especially when it comes to college students. Wisconsin Better Business Bureau spokesperson Lisa Schiller says […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 10, 2026 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers pulled off a sweep of the Cubs, hanging on for a 8-6 win at Am Fam Field last night. Logan Henderson tossed 5-innings of 1-run, 2-hit ball for his 10th win. — The NFL season kicked off last night with defending […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Marshawn Lloyd has waited a long time for his opportunity to play in the NFL. The wait comes to an end when the Packers face the Vikings in the season opener on Sunday — Christian Watson has also had his injury issues in the […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Two Rivers votes to remove fluoride from water (TWO RIVERS) An eastern Wisconsin community is now the 14th in the state to remove fluoride from their city drinking water. The Two Rivers City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday night to remove the chemical […]
-
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Wins Conference Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2026 at 4:07 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team won their Scenic Bluffs Conference opener downing Cashton 3-1 by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-22. Bella LaMoine had a big game with 18assists and a handful of aces. Multiple Wolves had 5 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.