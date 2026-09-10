Planned Parenthood files 'historic' constitutional challenge to Wisconsin's abortion restrictions

Last summer, when the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the state Legislature had “impliedly repealed” an 1849 abortion statute by passing several subsequent restrictive abortion laws, Nicole Safar of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin applauded the decision but said she wished the court had gone further.

Source: Isthmus.com







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