Olivia Miles is the truth

I started wearing glasses when I was 9, making me one of the first kids in my class to don the notorious nerd identifier. Mr. Popular, I was not. And because I broke my glasses frequently, they were often held together by tape, which didn’t help out in the business of being cool at school.

Source: Isthmus.com







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