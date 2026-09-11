WRN Daily: DNR seeks halt to Line 5 work

The Wisconsin DNR demands a halt on Line 5. The Department of Natural Resources wants the Canadian company Enbridge to focus on cleanup of a site in Iron County where some 2,000 barrels of natural gas liquids were released on August 25th. According to the DNR Enbridge began constructing a temporary bypass near the site […] Source: WRN.com







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