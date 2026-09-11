WRN Daily: DNR seeks halt to Line 5 work
The Wisconsin DNR demands a halt on Line 5. The Department of Natural Resources wants the Canadian company Enbridge to focus on cleanup of a site in Iron County where some 2,000 barrels of natural gas liquids were released on August 25th. According to the DNR Enbridge began constructing a temporary bypass near the site […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 11, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Fond Du Lac man formally charged in Dane County on felony stalking (MADISON) A man accused of stalking a woman for 13 years has his first court appearance. 47-year-old Benjamin Larson appeared remotely in Dane County court from the Fond Du Lac […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM
The Brewers host the Reds tonight, a win clinches a playoff spot. — The Packers wrapped up their practice week and open the season at Minnesota on Sunday — The Badgers play their home opener Saturday night against […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/10
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2026 at 5:06 PM
Volleyball Royall 3 Necedah 0 Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 2 Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 New Lisbon 3 Necedah 1 Hillsboro 3 Cashton 0 Hillsboro 3 Brookwood 1 Bangor over Cashton Bangor 3 Brookwood 1 Mauston 3 Wautoma 1 (Addi Ruland 4blks and 2aces in […]
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Royall Volleyball Wins 2x at Wonewoc-Center Quad
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2026 at 5:05 PM
The Royall Panthers had a big night in Wonewoc-Center picking up a pair of victories. Royall swept Necedah 3-0 in their first matchup and then outlasted Wonewoc-Center in a 5 set thriller in the night cap. The Panthers were led by strong […]
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Sauk County Alcohol Retailers Pass 100 Compliance Checks
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2026 at 5:04 PM
Alcohol retailers across Sauk County recently participated in age compliance checks designed to determine whether businesses are following Wisconsin’s law prohibiting the sale of alcohol to youth under the age of 21. In 2026, trained […]
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Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro to Offer Walk with Ease Program This Fall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2026 at 5:02 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital, in partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County and the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging, will offer the Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease program this fall. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Packers RB Jacobs pleads no contest in battery case involving girlfriend (GREEN BAY) Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest on Thursday in connection with a May altercation with his girlfriend. Brown County Judge Marc Hammer […]
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WRN Daily: DNR seeks halt to Line 5 work
by bhague@wrn.com on September 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin DNR demands a halt on Line 5. The Department of Natural Resources wants the Canadian company Enbridge to focus on cleanup of a site in Iron County where some 2,000 barrels of natural gas liquids were released on August 25th. According […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM
The Brewers can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against the Cincinnati Reds tonight – The Packers wrap up their practice week today and face the Vikings in the season opener at Minnesota on Sunday – No contract extension for TE […]
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