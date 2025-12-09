12 FBI agents fired for kneeling during racial justice protest sue to get their jobs back

Twelve former FBI agents fired after kneeling during a 2020 racial justice protest in Washington have sued to get their jobs back. They say their action had been intended to de-escalate a volatile situation and was not meant as a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.