Health savings accounts can be used to cover medical expenses, tax-free. But while HSAs can be used to pay for gym equipment, cedar ice baths, and hemlock saunas, they can't be used to pay health insurance premiums.
HSAs pay for wellness items, but not insurance premiums
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Police officer and driver shot, injured in gunfire exchange during traffic stop (SUPERIOR) A police officer was shot and injured during a traffic stop in Superior early Sunday morning. The driver got out of the stopped vehicle, firing at and […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 8, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Evers vetoes bill prohibiting Badger Care for undocumented immigrants (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers deployed his veto pen on Friday. The Democratic governor vetoed nine bills including Republican authored legislation that would have prevented […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 8, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-0 in the NFC North, moving into first place in the division with a 28-21 win over the rival Chicago Bears.
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Packers moved into first place in the NFC North, knocking off the rival Chicago Bears 28-21 on Sunday at Lambeau Field – The Badger women’s basketball team opened Big Ten play with an upset over #20 Michigan State – on the […]
New Lisbon Death Investigation
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Waller, Marguerite “Marge” Age 103 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2025 at 4:40 PM
Marguerite “Marge” Waller, age 103, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, December 02, 2025 at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at the Arkdale Trinity […]
Parrish, Evelyn Hope “Toots” Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2025 at 4:29 PM
Evelyn Hope “Toot” Parrish (nee Caldwell), age 96, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2025, at Fairview in Mauston, Wisconsin. Born on October 2, 1929, in Ontario, Wisconsin, Evelyn lived a long and full life marked by devotion to her […]
Hitchcock, Gail F. Age 83 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2025 at 4:23 PM
Gail was born in Menasha, Wisconsin on July 23, 1942 to Lillian and Richard Zimmer. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Menasha in 1960 and attended Fox Valley Tech in Appleton for Accounting. In a wedding dress she designed […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 5, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Make sure your car is prepared for winter travel (UNDATED) Safe winter travel starts with a well prepared vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding you to properly prepare your vehicle when heading out during the holiday season. That includes […]
