WRJC Million Penny Challenge Raises $2,701.59 towards Juneau County Relay For Life/American Cancer Society
WRJC’s Million Penny Challenge ended up raising the equivalent of 270,159 ($2,701.59) pennies for the American Cancer Society/Juneau County relay for life. The total included 64,279 pennies 2,387 nickels, 3,292 dimes, 2,487 quarters and even 12 50 cent pieces. WRJC was proud to once again put on the Million Penny Challenge and thanks all the businesses that took part as well as everyone that donated to a great cause. WRJC would like to give a special shout out to Relay for Life Volunteer Ken Jax who donated his time to help drive the Million Penny Truck on all of our stops.
Source: WRJC.com
