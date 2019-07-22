Hill, Joyce S. Age 91 of Elroy
Joyce S. Hill, age 91 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Elroy Health Services.
She was born on April 23, 1928 to Lewis and Mary (Huckstead) Scholtz in Neillsville, Wisconsin, where she grew to adulthood and graduated from High School.
Joyce was united in marriage to William C. Hill on November 15, 1946 in Neillsville. Most of their married life they lived in Elroy and Bill preceded her in death on March 6, 1995.
Survivors include four children, Robert (Elizabeth Ann) Hill of Elroy, Karen Sparling of Elroy, William (Mary Jo) Hill Jr. of Kendall and Rai Ann (Douglas) Paulsen of Mauston; grandchildren, Dawn (Gary) Mc Cluskey, Mike (Jill) Hill, Jeff (Brittany) Schneider and Jacob (Jennifer) Hill; great grandchildren, Steven, Nicole & Lauren Miller, Austin, Jenna & Kolbe Hill, Tyler & Kyle Bass, and Benjamin Hill. Also survived by four Great Great Grandchildren; dearly beloved foster granddaughter, Ann (Kent) Mc Clurg and great grandchildren, Roman & Alyssa Steward and special friends, Alian Dupont and Juliao Zanelato Negris.
In addition to her husband, William C. Hill; she was preceded in death by her Parents; a great grandson, Evan Miller; granddaughter-in-law, Tonya Hill; three Sisters and three Brothers.
Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, with Rev. James Gerth officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. with a meal following the service. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
