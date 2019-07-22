Elroy Municipal Utility Customers to Experience Power Outage Wednesday Night
Electric customers serviced by the Elroy Municipal Electric Utility will experience a power outage on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from approximately 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This power outage is related to damage sustained during a brief outage on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Full restoration of the substation requires the need for a utility-wide outage. Please plan accordingly and make any necessary arrangements in advance.
If you have questions regarding this outage please contact Elroy City Hall at 608-462-2400 ext. 1 during normal business hours Monday- Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Thank you.
Source: WRJC.com
