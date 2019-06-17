Wonewoc Man Facing Charges After Stealing and Forging Checks
A 42 year old Wonewoc man is facing a charge of Uttering a Forgery and 2 counts of Misdemeanor Theft after stealing checks back in March. On March 25th authorities reported to a rural Wonewcoc residence due to a victim believing one of his employees had stolen two checks and cashed them. The checks totaled $500. Authorities made contact with Jason Berndt. Berndt began to give authorities the runaround before finally admitted he stole and forged a pair of checks.
Source: WRJC.com
