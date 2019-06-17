Sobiek Sr., Jerome L. Age 95 of Tomah
Jerome L. Sobiek Sr., age 95, of Tomah, Wisconsin died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Phelps, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Church.
Jerome was born May 3, 1924, in Oneida, Wisconsin to Edward and Frances (Skaletski) Sobiek. He graduated from West De Pier High School and then served in the Merchant Marines from May of 1943 until August of 1945 during WWII. He married Esther A. Kroll on June 28, 1950, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was a Barber in Green Bay until they moved to Phelps where they owned and operated the Holiday Lodge for many years. They also built and operated the Lakeview Motel for several years.
Jerome enjoyed music and had his own band, playing in the Packer Band and in various clubs. He loved being a fishing guide and wrote the book Musky Techniques. Jerome and Esther spent many winters in Tucson Arizona where he enjoyed golfing and pursuing his love of music. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jerome was an avid Packer fan and was the founder of the Packerland Musky Club out of Green Bay.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; parents, Edward & Frances; three brothers, Edward, Earl & Ray and one sister, Roslie.
Survivors include his son, Jerome (Mary) Sobiek Jr.; daughter, Jill Sobiek; son, Robert (Sue) Sobiek; grandchildren, Amy, Renea, Dale, Kathy, Karen, Ron, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kwik Trip enters CBD market7 hours ago
- Two Camp Douglas Men Faces Charges in Separate Incidents8 hours ago
- TMH to Hold Parkinson Support Group July 2nd from 2-3:30pm8 hours ago
- Vernon County Vehicle Hydroplanes into Water No One Hurt in Accident9 hours ago
- Police: Wisconsin campground killer evaded us for 42 years, but science caught up to him9 hours ago
- Marquette joins more than 1,000 schools in making ACT, SAT scores optional for admission11 hours ago
- Lawmakers set to take up an $81.5 billion state budget that puts a Republican spin on Ever...11 hours ago
- Rep. Kind Issues Dairy Action Plan to Help Struggling Farmers12 hours ago
- WI Lawmakers Asking USDA for Flexibility Amid Planting Delays12 hours ago
- Major Dairy Exhibit to be Unveiled at State Fair Park12 hours ago
- Brewers salvage final game against the Giants18 hours ago
- Badgers land pair of targets for 2020 class1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.