Sobiek Sr., Jerome L. Age 95 of Tomah

Jerome L. Sobiek Sr., age 95, of Tomah, Wisconsin died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Phelps, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Church.

Jerome was born May 3, 1924, in Oneida, Wisconsin to Edward and Frances (Skaletski) Sobiek. He graduated from West De Pier High School and then served in the Merchant Marines from May of 1943 until August of 1945 during WWII. He married Esther A. Kroll on June 28, 1950, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was a Barber in Green Bay until they moved to Phelps where they owned and operated the Holiday Lodge for many years. They also built and operated the Lakeview Motel for several years.

Jerome enjoyed music and had his own band, playing in the Packer Band and in various clubs. He loved being a fishing guide and wrote the book Musky Techniques. Jerome and Esther spent many winters in Tucson Arizona where he enjoyed golfing and pursuing his love of music. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jerome was an avid Packer fan and was the founder of the Packerland Musky Club out of Green Bay.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; parents, Edward & Frances; three brothers, Edward, Earl & Ray and one sister, Roslie.

Survivors include his son, Jerome (Mary) Sobiek Jr.; daughter, Jill Sobiek; son, Robert (Sue) Sobiek; grandchildren, Amy, Renea, Dale, Kathy, Karen, Ron, and 11 great-grandchildren.

