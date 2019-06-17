Democrats Complain They Weren’t Consulted About Security Study

Democratic lawmakers say they weren’t given advance notice before the Joint Finance Committee gave its approval to a security study at the state Capitol. They say Madison police weren’t notified either. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican, wondered how they can oppose looking at ways to improve safety in a building which sees so many visitors. Democrats suggested an examination of the Capitol policy to allow some firearms on the premises.

Source: WRJC.com





