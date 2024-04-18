Wonewoc Library Receives Grant

Wonewoc Lions Club representative Julie Ott, presented the Wonewoc Public Library Board with a $500 donation. It will be used to purchase large print books and other materials.. Ott also serves on the board along with from left, Mike Roraff, Polly Benish, Lauren Kreutzer, Belinda Gehri and Larry Ennis, and Colleen Beier.

