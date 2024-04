Local Counties Awarded Farm Bureau Grant

Congratulations to these local county Farm Bureaus (Juneau, Adams & Sauk) who will be awarded $250 each to be used towards #FarmNeighborsCare Projects. Special thanks to McCade’s Joyride for their support of farmer wellness initiatives and contribution to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation which is supporting these grants.

Source: WRJC.com







