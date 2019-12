Wisconsin volleyball advances to NCAA Final Four

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers swept No. 5 Nebraska for the third time this season, advancing to its third NCAA Volleyball Championship Semifinal in program history. The Badgers (26-6) took down the Huskers 25-18, 25-22, 25-19. Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty was the lone Badger with double-digit kills (14) and was announced as the 2019 NCAA […]

