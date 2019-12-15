Bucks extend win streak to 18, minus Bledsoe

Playing without starting point guard Eric Bledsoe, the Milwaukee Bucks still extended their winning streak to 18 games, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108 on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum. The 18-straight wins is the second longest win streak in Bucks franchise history. The 1970-71 team ran off 20 straight wins. Bledsoe will miss at […]

