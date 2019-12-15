Brewers sign Anderson to free agent deal

The Milwaukee Brewers signed left-handed free agent pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year deal on Friday. Anderson becomes the second starting free agent addition this offseason after adding Josh Lindblom to the roster after a stay in the Korean Baseball Organization. Anderson went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for the Oakland A’s […]

