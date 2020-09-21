Wisconsin surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin has surpassed 100-thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Department of Health Services Sunday confirmed 1,665 – or 20 percent – of 8,320 test processed in the previous 24 hours were positive. The positive test rate for the past seven days is now 17.27 percent, and the 14-day rate is up to 16 percent. Wisconsin […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.