Bowser, Robert O. Age 85 of Easton (Adams County)

Robert O. Bowser Sr., 85, of Easton in Adams County, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Villa Pines in Friendship, Wisconsin. Robert “Bob” was born July 5, 1935 in Columbia County, Wisconsin to David W. and Adeline E. (Kaleas) Bowser.

Bob served in the U.S. Army 1957-1959, most of that time at Sandia Base near Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was in Albuquerque that Bob met and married Joyce B. Harris in 1958. When Bob was discharged they moved back to Wisconsin, living near Easton in Adams County, where they lived out their lives. The union was blessed with 4 children.

Bob spent many years working for House of Harmony, first in Adams then in Reedsburg when the company moved there. When Harmony closed in 1985 Bob worked for sign companies in Lake Delton, then for motels doing maintenance work before retiring in 2008. After retiring Bob enjoyed taking walks with his dog, Baby, and visiting his family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by wife, Joy in 2007; daughter Teresa in 2018; sister Barbara in 1977; and grandson Bobby in 1986.

He is survived by daughters: Joyce Spurgeon of LaValle, Wisconsin and Deb Johnson of Reedsburg, Wisconsin; son: Robert Jr. Bowser of Lone Grove, Oklahoma; son-in-law: Dale Brimmer of Mauston, Wisconsin; sisters: Betty Williams and Bonnie Bowser both of Adams, Wisconsin; brother: William (Pam) Bowser of West Bend, Wisconsin.

Bob is further survived by 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Burial will be at Easton Cemetery, Adams County, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







