Nachreiner, Bonita “Bonnie” B. Age 95 of Adams

Bonita “Bonnie” B. Nachreiner, age 95, of Adams, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Liberty Village in Adams, Wisconsin.

Bonnie was born on April 15, 1925 in Amherst Junction, Wisconsin, to Carl Robert and Hertha Jane (Rickman) Dineen. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1943 and worked at the Amherst Dairy. Her family moved to Baraboo, Wisconsin, where she worked at Badger Ordinance. Later she moved to Janesville and worked at Parker Pen.

Bonnie met and married the love of her life, Russell Matthew Nachreiner, on December 14, 1947. Together they shared the happiest years of her life and raised three children: Bonnie Jean, Brian and Bruce. Bonnie was a dedicated employee in several different jobs, including as a sales clerk at Johnson Department Store on Main Street in Adams, as a teacher’s aide at the Castle Rock Grade School, and as a Postal Clerk at the Adams Post Office. She took great pride in her work and cherished the relationships she built with her co-workers. She sported the license plate of “53910” and retired from the Postal Service after 15 years.

Bonnie was an avid traveler. She and Russ enjoyed extensive travel during his tenure as Lions’ Club District Governor, District 27-C, experiencing many parts of Wisconsin, Canada and Europe. After his passing, she also took many wonderful trips with her lady friends. Throughout her later life, she also loved frequent trips to Walt Disney World with her family. In 2003, she fulfilled a dream of visiting Ireland, the country of her ancestors, with her daughter and grandson.

Bonnie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Ladies’ Aid, Eastern Star and Adams VFW Ladies Auxillary Post 6279.

She adored her family and took great joy in the times shared together with them.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell Nachreiner; her parents, Carla and Hertha Dineen; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Robert Litscher; daughter-in-law, Linda (Leege) Nachreiner; favorite aunt and uncle, Felix and Amanda Rickman; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Bonnie will be missed every day by her three children: Bonnie Jean (Allan Klaus) Nachreiner; Brian (Tami) Nachreiner; Bruce (Cheri) Nachreiner; Grandchildren: Heather (Scott) Young, Matthew (Jennifer) Van Wie, Heidi (Dan) Benz, Amanda (Jason) Moudry, Tania (Aaron) Bonnett, Megan (Doug) Moyer, Ashley (Michael) Papp, Casandra (Dan) Holen; and Great-Grandchildren: Tyler, Carly, Brady, Isaac, Abigail, Cecilia, Brielle, Brittany, Madison, Alex, Joanna, Brooks, Tyra, Kara, Maya, Ayden, Piper, Jackson and Bella. She will also be sadly missed by her very dear friend, Grace Solchenberger. Bonnie is further survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Bonnie’s honor can be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church of Adams or the Adams-Friendship Fine Arts Center. A public visitation will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 23rd from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A private family service will follow.

Source: WRJC.com







