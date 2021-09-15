Wisconsin residents who bought StubHub tickets will get refunds for canceled events after settlement with state
StubHub applied a credit-instead-of-refund policy retroactively at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin residents who bought StubHub tickets will get refunds for canceled events after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM
StubHub applied a credit-instead-of-refund policy retroactively at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Study: alcohol use declines, cannabis use increases among college students
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM
A new study shows college students reported record high marijuana use, and record low drinking in 2020. According to the 2020 Monitoring the Future study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, alcohol use among college students dipped from 62 […]
-
Beer, shots, Seroogy's chocolate give De Pere health officials hope in boosting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 11:01 AM
There are 6 upcoming free COVID-19 events taking place in De Pere over the next couple weeks.
-
Green Bay Packers from Super Bowl XXXI team to join Green & Gold Gala, planned as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Deadline for tickets is Friday. One auction item: a Super Bowl watch party with Antonio Freeman and Dorsey Levens.
-
Gableman talking to conspiracy theorist Shiva Ayyadurai as he reviews Wisconsin's election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 11:33 PM
The attorney heading a partisan election review has been consulting with a losing candidate who falsely claimed a million ballots were destroyed in Massachusetts.
-
Four Minnesota residents found fatally shot in an SUV in a Dunn County cornfield were...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM
The suspects likely drove the victims from the Twin Cities over the weekend and ended up in the tiny town of Sheridan at random, the sheriff said.
-
Bill McCoshen sells lobbying firm but not in a move to run for governor, sources say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM
McCoshen, 56, was exploring a campaign for governor for months.
-
Green Bay area school district and COVID-19: Answers to six questions about the virus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Green Bay School Board says no to shortening quarantine period, saying the district's strategy is working.
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requires COVID-19 testing for state employees who aren't fully...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM
About 70% of state employees who have reported their status have reported having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
