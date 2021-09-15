Study: alcohol use declines, cannabis use increases among college students

A new study shows college students reported record high marijuana use, and record low drinking in 2020. According to the 2020 Monitoring the Future study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, alcohol use among college students dipped from 62 percent in 2019 to 56 percent. The percentages reporting being drunk in the past month […]

Source: WRN.com







