Wisconsin Republicans Introduce Medical Marijuana Bill

Two Republican lawmakers want to create a medical marijuana program in Wisconsin. Representative Mary Felzkowski of Irma and Senator Kather Bernier of Chippewa Falls introduced a bill today (Wednesday) allowing patients with certain conditions to use cannabis with a state-issued medical marijuana card. The marijuana would be available at dispensaries in a liquid, pill, oil or tincture form. It would not allow smoking of marijuana buds or flowers. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has opposed previous medical marijuana bills. Thirty-three states have legalized medical cannabis including neighbors Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.