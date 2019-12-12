Google: Most Googled Phrase In Wisconsin Is “Should I Get A Flu Shot”

Data published by Google Trends show the most googled phrase in Wisconsin and several other states is – “Should I get a flu shot?” This is the second year a report on phrases starting with the words “should I” has been released. Although people in several states did ask similar health-related questions, Arkansas and Wisconsin were the only ones asking specifically about getting flu shots. The most popular “should I” question was “Should I Move?” That one was tops in 11 states.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.