Minnesota Uber and Lyft driver pay package beats deadline to win approval in Legislature
A plan to boost pay for Uber and Lyft drivers in Minnesota that lawmakers believe would prevent the companies from leaving the market advanced in the state Legislature before the midnight deadline. The House passed the compensation bill but the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 17, 2024 at 7:38 PM
A tough day for World #1 Scottie Scheffler and the Brewers start a 3-game series in Houston tonight.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/17
by WRJC WebMaster on May 17, 2024 at 4:31 PM
Mauston Wraps Up Outright SCC Baseball Title
by WRJC WebMaster on May 17, 2024 at 4:29 PM
Collopy, Denis M. Age 64 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on May 17, 2024 at 3:39 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 17, 2024 at 1:25 PM
Dismembered arm found along Lake Michigan in Waukegan, IL, just over Wisconsin border (WAUKEGAN, IL) A dismembered body part has once again been located along Lake Michigan, this time in Illinois. According to police in Waukegan, an arm was spotted […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 17, 2024 at 11:07 AM
The PGA Championship is underway, the Brewers open a series in Houston and the Vikings add a former Packers tight end.
Wisconsin Consumer Protection’s Michelle Reinen on ownership of digital media
by Raymond Neupert on May 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen about digital goods and whether or not you actually own those movies and songs you buy online.
Rollover Crash Leads to K9 Chase OWI Arrest Near Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2024 at 3:46 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 16, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Despite reclassification, marijuana remains illegal in Wisconsin (UNDATED) Marijuana has been reclassified at the federal level, but here in Wisconsin a Democratic lawmaker doesn’t expect much to change. Last week the Biden administration […]
