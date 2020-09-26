Wisconsin officials say presidential election 'will be decided by the voters,' not GOP lawmakers
Attorney General Josh Kaul said, “If anyone were to attempt to have our elections resolved some other way, we would fight them in court and we would win.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a narrated video from the night of the shooting....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2020 at 11:33 PM
An 11-minute video released by Rittenhouse's defense team purports to tell the "truth" of his case but presents a one-sided version of events.
-
Wisconsin officials say presidential election 'will be decided by the voters,' not GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul said, "If anyone were to attempt to have our elections resolved some other way, we would fight them in court and we would win."
-
Hillsboro Tigers Sweep by De Soto to Remain Perfect on the Season
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM
-
Death Investigation-Dells of Wisconsin Natural Area
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM
-
6 New Cases of COVID19 Reported Friday 9/25 by Juneau County Health Dept.
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2020 at 8:43 PM
-
Experiencing an empty Lambeau Field on game day, coyote roams Wisconsin Rapids streets:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 26, 2020 at 12:12 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 9/25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2020 at 3:18 AM
-
Mauston Routes Viroqua 48-6 in the Return of High School Football
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2020 at 3:18 AM
-
Germantown couple says they would have to give up their Second Amendment rights to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2020 at 2:29 AM
Brian and Kate Lafferty filed a lawsuit July 27 in Washington County Circuit Court seeking "declaratory judgment invalidating regulations."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.