Hillsboro Tigers Sweep by De Soto to Remain Perfect on the Season

The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team stayed undefeated by sweeping the De Soto Pirates Saturday afternoon 3-0. Hillsboro got off to a fast start blowing by De Soto 25-6 in the first set. Hillsboro was poised to have another easy set leading it 14-1 before De Soto rallied to tie the set at 24-24. Hillsboro was able to take the next two points to win the 2nd set and handled De Soto 25-15 in the third to complete the sweep. Hillsboro got another strong performance Malia Liska. Sophomore Violet Moren also had possibly her best game as a varsity starter as well getting multiple blocks in the match. Hillsboro improves to 6-0 on the season.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.