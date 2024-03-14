Wisconsin News Summary 3-14-23

Biden announces $36 million for street rebuild (MILWAUKEE) On the campaign trail in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced $36 million in federal funding to rebuild a stretch of 6th Street that connects the city’s north and south sides to downtown. Biden said the project will provide wider sidewalks, safer bike lanes and dedicated […] Source: WRN.com







