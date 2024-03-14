Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-14-24
Contractor shot, alleged shooter dead in Sheboygan (SHEBOYGAN) One man is dead and another wounded following a shooting in Sheboygan. According to police, a 31-year-old contractor called 911 Wednesday morning after being shot in the face while working on a home. Responding officers found that a 52-year-old man who they believed to be the shooter […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-14-24
by admin on March 14, 2024 at 5:31 PM
Contractor shot, alleged shooter dead in Sheboygan (SHEBOYGAN) One man is dead and another wounded following a shooting in Sheboygan. According to police, a 31-year-old contractor called 911 Wednesday morning after being shot in the face while […]
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-14-23
by admin on March 14, 2024 at 5:01 PM
Biden announces $36 million for street rebuild (MILWAUKEE) On the campaign trail in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced $36 million in federal funding to rebuild a stretch of 6th Street that connects the city’s north and […]
-
Debbie Richards to hold concert at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2024 at 3:12 PM
-
Tomaszewski, Gene K. Age 76 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2024 at 3:00 PM
-
Hamm, David Age 89 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2024 at 9:18 PM
-
Scenic Bluffs Conference Girls Basketball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2024 at 6:35 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-13-24
by admin on March 13, 2024 at 5:07 PM
Listecki signs letter of resignation (MILWAUKEE) The Catholic Archbishop of Milwaukee signed his letter of resignation Tuesday. Archbishop Jerome Listecki signed the letter on his 75th birthday, which is the age the Vatican requires Catholic Church […]
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-13-24
by admin on March 13, 2024 at 5:01 PM
Senate Republicans fire more Evers appointees (MADISON) On their final session day, state Senate Republicans got busy firing more of Democratic Governor Tony Evers appointees. Eight in all, including UW System Regents Dana Wachs and John Miller. […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-12-24
by admin on March 12, 2024 at 6:01 PM
Nine fatalities in Clark County van vs. semi crash identified (NEILLSVILLE) The nine people killed in a Friday morning crash in northwest Wisconsin were identified. Monday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said eight people from an Amish […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.